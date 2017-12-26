HIBBING, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota authorities say a house fire has killed two adults in Hibbing and seriously injured two children.
The Hibbing Fire Department says the fire was reported at 1:37 a.m. Tuesday and destroyed the home before crews put out the blaze. WDIO-TV reports the two adults and two children did not have a pulse when firefighters pulled them out of the house. The fire department says crews were able to resuscitate the children and they were taken to the Hibbing hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No names have been released because relatives are still being notified.
Fire officials say a third juvenile was outside the home when crews arrived and was also hospitalized. It’s unknown how everyone is related.
Most Read Stories
- If there’s ever a time for Earl Thomas to talk to Cowboys, this definitely wasn’t it | Matt Calkins WATCH
- Snow arrives in Seattle, just in time for Christmas
- After 2 to 3 inches of snow, Seattle's post-Christmas commute could include black ice
- Richard Sherman calls out Seahawks fans after Cowboys win for jumping ship: 'You should be ashamed'
- Seahawks will play next Sunday with a playoff spot on the line
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
___
Information from: WDIO-TV, http://www.wdio.com