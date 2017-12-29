MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Thousands of Minnesota homeowners are rushing to pre-pay property taxes before the end of the year.
They’re hoping to save money on next year’s tax returns once federal tax changes kick in.
There hasn’t been any definitive guidance from state and federal tax authorities on whether early payments will save residents money. But many county tax offices have seen a steady flow of customers in the final days before the new year.
Ramsey County received $4.2 million in early payments Wednesday. Hennepin County received nearly 10,000 early payments, mostly online. Blue Earth County officials recorded 104 taxpayers pre-paying Tuesday.
Most Read Stories
- 6 sent to hospital after van jumps curb, strikes pedestrians in downtown Seattle WATCH
- WSU QB Luke Falk sits out Holiday Bowl; Tyler Hilinski makes first career start against Michigan State
- Seattle Times Geography Quiz 2017: Test your knowledge of the world
- Best Bites 2017: The Seattle Times restaurant critic ranks her favorite 25 dishes of the year VIEW
- 2018 brings changes in Washington’s minimum wage, sick-leave rules
Some Twin Cities offices are adding Saturday hours to accept more pre-pays, though most counties are only open until close of business Friday.
Payment policies vary by county, which has created some confusion across the state.