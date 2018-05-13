MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — Authorities say a Minnesota driver’s vehicle caught fire while he was traveling on Interstate 94 in North Dakota.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 21-year-old Trevor Susla, of Chanhassen, Minnesota, pulled over on the shoulder west of Mandan, North Dakota, after he saw flames coming from the “area of his cellular phone charger” in the vehicle’s center console. Officials responded to put out the Friday fire, but Susla’s vehicle burned completely.

Authorities say eastbound I-94 was closed for about 10 minutes because of the fire. The Highway Patrol says nobody was injured and the incident remains under investigation.