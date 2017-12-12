ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — A facility that offers residential services for people with disabilities in southeast Minnesota has been cited by the state for neglect of a vulnerable adult.

KSTP-TV reports that the Minnesota Department of Human Services alleges the person’s gums grew over removable dentures over a period of almost three years while at REM River Bluffs in Rochester.

A department report says the dentures had to be forcibly removed by a dentist in October.

Staff members at the Rochester facility say turnover contributed to the individual not getting annual dental care as required.

The facility’s executive director, Pat Masyga, says the company self-reported the problem to the department and immediately sought dental care for the individual.

Masyga says the company has worked to improve its dental and medical care filing and medical audits. The company is also working to implement electronic records.

___

Information from: KSTP-TV, http://www.kstp.com