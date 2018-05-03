FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney says it will be September or October before Minnesota officials issue a decision on a permit application for a Red River diversion channel around the Fargo-Moorhead area.

The flood protection project was halted last year by a federal judge because it didn’t have a permit from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

A new permit application for a revised plan was submitted earlier this year after the governors of North Dakota and Minnesota assembled a task force.

Backers of the project had hoped to hear a decision by now. But Mahoney tells KFGO radio that because of significant changes to the project, another environmental study has to be completed.

He says he remains optimistic the new plan will get approval despite the delay.

