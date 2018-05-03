FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney says it will be September or October before Minnesota officials issue a decision on a permit application for a Red River diversion channel around the Fargo-Moorhead area.
The flood protection project was halted last year by a federal judge because it didn’t have a permit from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
A new permit application for a revised plan was submitted earlier this year after the governors of North Dakota and Minnesota assembled a task force.
Backers of the project had hoped to hear a decision by now. But Mahoney tells KFGO radio that because of significant changes to the project, another environmental study has to be completed.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- As girls arrive, Boy Scouts change name of flagship program
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- He was one of millions of Chinese seniors growing old alone. So he put himself up for adoption. VIEW
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- Giuliani: Trump repaid Cohen $130K for payment to porn star
He says he remains optimistic the new plan will get approval despite the delay.
___
Information from: KFGO-AM, http://www.kfgo.com