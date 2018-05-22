LA CRESCENT, Minn. (AP) — Family members say a Minnesota couple has died while vacationing in Iceland.

Patrice Veit says her sister, Janet Veit, and Brian Schumacher were fly fishing when Schumacher stepped into deep, moving water and Veit jumped in to save him. Both were swept away Sunday. Patrice tells the Star Tribune that she got a call from the U.S. Embassy in Reykjavik Sunday night. The couple’s bodies have been recovered and will be flown home for services in La Crescent.

The 48-year-old Veit was a veterinarian at Hillside Animal Hospital in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Schumacher, also 48, was a histologist at Gundersen Health Clinic. The two were also guides for Driftless Fly Fishing Co. in Preston.

Veit, the youngest of seven children, was born and raised in Mooreton, North Dakota.

