EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — A group of East African employees is asking retail giant Amazon to improve working conditions at an eastern Minnesota warehouse.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that employees at the Eagan facility made the request at a Monday news conference called by the Awood Center, which defends the rights of East African workers.

The center says it has received a few dozen complaints from workers. MPR reports that it’s unclear if complaints also have been filed with Amazon or the state.

The employees allege they experience exhaustion, dehydration and injuries while working without air conditioning. Workers say the conditions are particularly difficult for Muslims celebrating Ramadan and observing a strict fast.

Amazon spokesman Ernesto Apreza says the company provides a “positive and accommodating workplace,” and has air conditioned break areas, fans throughout the building and accommodates employees’ religious practices.