The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors have charged an 18-year-old man with murder in a fatal shooting near the Little Earth housing complex in Minneapolis.

Juan Antonio Vasquez Jr. of Minneapolis is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Alexander LaGarde of Chanhassen early Sunday.

Vasquez also is charged with second-degree assault because a younger teen near LaGarde was hit by shrapnel.

According to the complaint, the two victims were among a group of young people standing on the sidewalk when Vasquez and another man approached. LaGarde was unable to get into a nearby home. The complaint says Vasquez pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots, killing LaGarde and wounding the other teen.

Vasquez and the other man fled. An arrest warrant is out for Vasquez, and police are searching for him.

