MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minneapolis high school football team will be the first team to run onto the Super Bowl field at U.S. Bank Stadium for a dress rehearsal for TV network cameras.

The Star Tribune reports that Super Bowl officials told Minneapolis North High School football players about the opportunity on Wednesday. The students will act out plays two days before the Feb. 4 Super Bowl game in order to help NBC workers practice camera and lighting.

Students will also each receive two passes for high school night at the NFL Experience at the Minneapolis Convention Center. Minneapolis North football coach Charles Adams was given two tickets to the actual Super Bowl game.

The team will also receive a $5,000 grant from the NFL Foundation.

