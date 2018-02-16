MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A shooting in Minneapolis has killed one man and wounded another.
Police were called to a shooting inside a residence in north Minneapolis at 11 a.m. Friday. Officers arrived and found one man dead. Shortly afterward police learned that a second man had arrived at North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale with possible gunshot wounds, apparently from the same shooting.
Investigators say the men knew each other and a dispute broke out, leading to the shooting.
Police are not looking for additional suspects.
