MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A shooting in Minneapolis has killed one man and wounded another.

Police were called to a shooting inside a residence in north Minneapolis at 11 a.m. Friday. Officers arrived and found one man dead. Shortly afterward police learned that a second man had arrived at North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale with possible gunshot wounds, apparently from the same shooting.

Investigators say the men knew each other and a dispute broke out, leading to the shooting.

Police are not looking for additional suspects.