In Minneapolis, the penultimate night of 2020 had a distressingly familiar feel. A man’s death at the hands of police. An angry crowd demanding answers. And a mayor and police chief pleading for calm.

Minneapolis police fatally shot a man during a traffic stop on Wednesday evening, authorities said. It was the department’s first killing since George Floyd died in police custody in May after an officer knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes, a videotaped incident that thrust the city into the epicenter of a chaotic national reckoning with police violence.

In this case, authorities quickly tried to quell tensions. Police said that the victim was a suspect in a felony crime and that witnesses saw him firing first after officers pulled him over. Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo also vowed to release body camera footage of the shooting on Thursday.

In the hours after the shooting, roughly 100 people massed at the scene, the Star Tribune reported, with some yelling and throwing snow at police. Both Mayor Jacob Frey, D, and Arradondo asked the protesters to wait for the results of the investigation.

“Events of this past year have marked some of the darkest days in our city. We know that a life has been cut short and that trust between communities of color and law enforcement is fragile,” Frey said in a statement. “We must all be committed to getting the facts, pursuing justice, and keeping the peace.”

Minneapolis is still grappling with significant fallout from Floyd’s death on May 25, which led to criminal charges against four officers and violent unrest in the city’s streets. While the city council has since voted to dismantle the police department, others have called for more funding instead as a wave of violent crime has accompanied a mass exodus of officers.

Wednesday’s fatal incident started around 6:15 p.m. when officers pulled over a suspect, whom police haven’t yet named, Arradondo said at a news conference. Arradondo declined to discuss why police were looking for the man, but noted that the officers involved are members of a community response team, which typically deals with cases including narcotics and gun investigations.

Amid the traffic stop, gunfire broke out between police and the man, the chief said. It’s not clear how many officers fired at him.

“Initial witness statements indicate that the subject involved in this felony stop fired first at Minneapolis police officers, who then exchanged gunfire,” Arradondo said. “The subject of the stop was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel.”

None of the officers were harmed, Arradondo said, and a woman who was a riding in the car was also uninjured.

The officers’ body cameras were filming during the incident, Arradondo said, adding that he hoped quickly releasing the footage on Thursday would ease tensions.

“I want our community to see that, so they can see for themselves,” he said, “so any questions they have, any concerns that they have, we can go from there.”

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will investigate the shooting, the chief said. A police union representative told the Star Tribune that the officers involved were waiting to be interviewed by state investigators.

In the hours after the shooting, a crowd steadily grew outside the yellow police tape stretching across the street, with some beating drums and leading chants, a Star Tribune reporter tweeted. Soon, officers in riot gear faced them down.

But Minneapolis police have now agreed not to use less-than-lethal weapons or tear gas against protesters unless directly authorized by the chief, the Star Tribune reported, after the state’s Department of Human Rights probed the department’s use of force against protesters this summer.

Arradondo warned that he was prepared to order a crackdown if demonstrators became violent or destroyed property.

“We want to do everything we can to protect everyone’s First Amendment rights to assemble and to demonstrate, but I say again, we cannot allow for destructive, criminal behavior,” Arradondo said. “Our city has gone through too much.”

As the night wore on, protesters lit a bonfire in the street but eventually dispersed by around 2 a.m., according to reporters on the scene.

While he pleaded for peaceful protests, Arradondo said he also sympathized with the anger animating the demonstrations.

“I recognize and I certainly understand the feelings that they have,” the chief said, “and I know that we’re a city where many still are traumatized and are going through quite a bit.”