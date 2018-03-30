MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minneapolis father must remove the front-yard ice rink he built despite some neighbors saying it creates a sense of community for children to play.
The Star Tribune reports that the Minneapolis Zoning Board of Adjustment rejected Phil Malkerson’s appeal Thursday for a variance to keep the hockey rink.
Malkerson installed the rink for his children in the front yard because it wouldn’t fit in the backyard, but a neighbor complained it was an eyesore. City officials informed Malkerson the rink was too close to his lot line and that he had to either remove it or obtain a variance.
Some neighbors argue in favor of Malkerson’s rink, saying the public ice rink about a mile away is too far for young children to go to alone.
___
Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com