MENOMONIE, Wis. (AP) — A Minneapolis man is on trial in the beating death of a University of Wisconsin-Stout student from Saudi Arabia.

The Leader-Telegram reports a jury was selected Tuesday for the trial of 28-year-old Cullen Osburn. He’s charged with felony murder and aggravated battery in the death of Hussain Saeed Alnahdi. The 24-year-old student died from a brain injury in October 2016 following an altercation with Osburn in downtown Menomonie.

According to the complaint, Alnahdi and his roommates went out to Menomonie bars early on Oct. 30, 2016, and he ended up outside a pizzeria. Alnahdi was punched in the face and fell against the side of the restaurant. He was flown to an Eau Claire hospital and died the next day.

Alhahdi was a junior majoring in business administration at UW-Stout.