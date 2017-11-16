MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minneapolis man has died from injuries he suffered in a house fire.
The fire department says firefighters rescued the man from the home’s second floor on Tuesday afternoon, and he was given CPR at the scene. He was then taken to a hospital, where he died Wednesday.
The man wasn’t immediately identified.
Another resident of the home got out safely. The fire was ruled accidental.
