MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis will begin regulating Airbnb and other short-term vacation rentals, a move the city wanted to get done before the 2018 Super Bowl.
The Minneapolis City Council on Friday approved a pair of ordinances requiring those rental hosts to be licensed with the city. The process would allow the city to inspect properties and prohibit rentals.
Individuals looking to rent a home, condominium or apartment where they live will need to get a $46 per year license. The rental fee would be waived if the residence owner continues to stay in the home while the guest is visiting.
Airbnb issued a statement raising questions about the news rules, specifically the requirement that short-term rental platforms prohibit unlicensed hosts from listing their units online or risk losing their license.
Most Read Stories
- Give to panhandlers or don’t? Some towns try cracking down
- Ex-Seahawk Marshawn Lynch watches Raiders game from the stands, rides BART train after being ejected
- Seattle startup co-founder Matt Bencke was ‘a force of nature’ | Obituary
- A chilly La Niña winter likely in Pacific Northwest, but don’t fret about drenching of last year
- Check out this new drone footage of the Bertha-dug Highway 99 tunnel WATCH