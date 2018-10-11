WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A group of black ministers is calling for the firing of a white school resource officer who arrested a black teenage girl at her middle school in North Carolina.
The Winston-Salem Journal reports Winston-Salem police Officer Tyler McCormick arrested 14-year-old Rockell Baldwin this month. Baldwin’s mother, Tamkea McLean, also called Wednesday for McCormick’s firing.
A short clip of the arrest shared online shows McCormick and Baldwin on the ground in a parking lot. Baldwin is heard screaming for help while McCormick handcuffs her.
Baldwin says she was calling her mother and walked past McCormick, who tried to trip her. Chief Catrina Thompson says McCormick was responding to a fight when he arrested Baldwin. She says his body camera recorded the interaction. But that footage isn’t public record under state law.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Catching some hell': Hurricane Michael slams into Florida WATCH
- Woman with 'emotional support squirrel' removed from plane
- Haley will leave U.N. ambassador’s office with up to $1 million in debt
- Limousine service operator charged in crash that killed 20 VIEW
- Gecko butt-dials 'bazillion' times from Hawaii seal hospital
___
Information from: Winston-Salem Journal, http://www.journalnow.com