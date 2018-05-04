WEST MILFORD, N.J. (AP) — Officials have released the name of a minister killed when the small plane he was flying crashed this week in a wooded area of northern New Jersey.
The Rev. Andrew Topp was alone in the Piper PA-32 single-engine plane when it crashed Wednesday shortly after takeoff in West Milford. The crash caused a small brush fire, but no major damage was reported.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Relatives say Topp was a longtime pastor of the First Reformed Church of Boonton and also ran a contracting business. He was involved in numerous humanitarian efforts over the years, such as working to build an orphanage and coordinate the delivery of medical supplies in Haiti following a devastating earthquake in 2010.
