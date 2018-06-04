LIVINGSTON, Mont. (AP) — A Canadian mining company plans to challenge a court decision that calls for a more extensive review of a proposal to search for gold, copper and other minerals on private land north of Yellowstone National Park.
District Judge Brenda Gilbert ruled last month that the Department of Environmental Quality gave too much deference to Lucky Minerals in granting an exploration license and ignored the possible effects on the environment and wildlife.
Lucky Minerals CEO Robert Rosner tells the Livingston Enterprise the court didn’t take into account private property rights.
DEQ spokeswoman Kristi Ponozzo says there’s been no decision on whether the agency will appeal.
Under a 2011 amendment to the Montana Environmental Policy Act, a court cannot stop work on a project if it orders a state agency to do more analysis. Work is set to begin July 15.
Information from: Livingston Enterprise, http://www.livingstonenterprise.com