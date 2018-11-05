RUPERT, Idaho (AP) — A southern Idaho school district has given all teachers and building administrators two-way radios and emergency response backpacks to use in a crisis.
The Times-News reports Minidoka County School District improvement director Michele Widmier says the district purchased 300 of the backpacks and 240 radios at a cost of just over $20,000.
The radios are programmed to contact police and fire departments directly, without dialing. The backpacks include a variety of items including toilet paper, first-aid kits and gloves.
Teachers and staffers are also being trained on how and when to use the emergency supplies.
Information from: The Times-News, http://www.magicvalley.com