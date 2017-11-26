FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — An advisory panel will get an update on an aquifer affected by a 2015 mine waste spoil that fouled rivers in three Western states.

The Farmington Daily Times reports members of the New Mexico Geology Department will speak Monday about the Animas River Alluvial Aquifer.

The Gold King Mine Spill Citizens’ Advisory Committee includes residents and stakeholders in San Juan County who share information about long-term monitoring plans regarding the spill.

The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at San Juan College.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency triggered the spill at the Gold King Mine in southern Colorado.

The spill released 3 million gallons of wastewater tainted with heavy metals into the Animas and San Juan rivers.

___

Information from: The Daily Times, http://www.daily-times.com