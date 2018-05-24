BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) — A state report says a mine in West Virginia has been issued three violation notices over the death of a man who was driving a bulldozer that slipped and fell 100 feet (30 meters).

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the death of 34-year-old Thurman Watts was discussed by the state’s Board of Coal Mine Health and Safety at a meeting Wednesday in Beckley. Watts was operating the bulldozer Dec. 29 at the mine in Fayette County, and had driven onto uneven ground when it slipped.

The state report says Watts drove too close to a high wall’s edge and the ground underneath appeared to have given way. The state Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training issued the violation notices to Revelation Energy LLC, the company that owns S7 Surface Mine.

