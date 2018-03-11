President Trump’s campaign to discredit the news media is spreading to officials at all levels of government. Many of them are echoing his use of the term “fake news” as a weapon against unflattering stories.

The term has become a signal to a politician’s supporters to ignore legitimate reporting and as a smear of the press corps.

In Idaho, for example, a state lawmaker has urged her constituents to submit entries for her own “fake news awards.”

The Kentucky governor tweeted #FAKENEWS to dismiss questions about his purchase of a home from a supporter.

Experts on the press and democracy say the cries of “fake news” could do long-term damage by sowing confusion and contempt for journalists. It also undermines the media’s role as a watchdog on government and politicians.