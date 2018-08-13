MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police have shot and killed a 48-year-old man on the city’s south side.
Police Chief Alfonso Morales says officers were following up Monday afternoon on a suspect who fled from them earlier in the day. Officers conducted a traffic stop, and Morales says the Milwaukee man got out of the vehicle with a gun.
Morales says two officers fired, and the suspect died. No officers were hurt.
Morales says the suspect was wanted on two warrants, for violating probation and domestic violence. He says a firearm was recovered but would not say if the suspect fired his weapon.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the shooting fell on the anniversary of the killing of 23-year-old Sylville Smith by a Milwaukee officer. Smith’s Aug. 13, 2016, death sparked rioting on Milwaukee’s north side.