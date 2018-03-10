MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities say Milwaukee police negotiators and a tactical team are on the scene of a standoff at a home where police rescued a female hostage.
Police say the incident began early Friday when three men entered a home, kidnapped a man and woman and took them to another home.
After shots were fired inside the second home, police rescued the woman and arrested two men. A child was also removed from the home.
Police say a 34-year-old man remains holed up with weapons, including an assault rifle.
Authorities say the man has a criminal record and told police he would not go back to jail. Family members have worked with police in an attempt to persuade him to come out. Communication with him ended about 1 a.m. Saturday.