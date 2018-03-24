MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police are searching for a suspect in an early morning shooting that killed an 18-year-old man.
The Journal Sentinel reports police responded to the shooting about 3:55 a.m. on Saturday. Police say the shooting may have stemmed from an argument.
The victim’s name was not released.
Separately, police say the victim in a shooting that occurred Wednesday, 35-year-old Byron C. Burrows, died Friday from his injuries. Police were seeking a known suspect in that case.
Information from: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, http://www.jsonline.com