MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police are searching for a suspect in an early morning shooting that killed an 18-year-old man.

The Journal Sentinel reports police responded to the shooting about 3:55 a.m. on Saturday. Police say the shooting may have stemmed from an argument.

The victim’s name was not released.

Separately, police say the victim in a shooting that occurred Wednesday, 35-year-old Byron C. Burrows, died Friday from his injuries. Police were seeking a known suspect in that case.

