By
The Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police are investigating the death of a pedestrian.

Authorities say a 56-year-old woman was walking on a road about 7:15 a.m. Wednesday when she was struck by a vehicle driven by a 72-year-old man. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver is cooperating with investigators.

Neither person was immediately identified.

