MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police are investigating the death of a pedestrian.
Authorities say a 56-year-old woman was walking on a road about 7:15 a.m. Wednesday when she was struck by a vehicle driven by a 72-year-old man. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the driver is cooperating with investigators.
Neither person was immediately identified.
