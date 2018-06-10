Share story

By
The Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police are investigating a suspicious death.

Police were called to a Milwaukee home about a sudden death around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. A 39-year-old Milwaukee woman was found dead at the scene.

Police say the death is being treated as suspicious. An autopsy is scheduled Monday.

The name of the woman was not immediately released.

