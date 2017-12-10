MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police are investigating a couple of weekend homicides, including one at a food mart on the city’s northwest side.

WISN-TV reports the Milwaukee County medical examiner’s office says one person was dead at the business near North 38th Street and West North Avenue. Police did not release details Sunday.

Police also are investigating a killing on Milwaukee’s south side. A 37-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday afternoon. Police are seeking a motive and searching for whoever was responsible.