MILWAUKEE (AP) — A man convicted of beating a Milwaukee gas station clerk to death with a baseball bat has been sentenced to life in prison.
A jury in September found 33-year-old Derrick Williams guilty of first-degree homicide in the January death of 34-year-old Harjinder Singh.
The Journal Sentinel reports that Milwaukee County District Judge Jeffrey Wagner made Williams eligible to seek supervised release after 33 years in prison.
Investigators say Singh chased Williams out of the store with a baseball bat and threw it at him, yelling “don’t come back.” Williams then picked up the bat and attacked Singh.
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Seahawks CB Richard Sherman out for the season after rupturing Achilles vs. Cardinals WATCH
- Analysis: Three thoughts following the Seahawks' costly win over Cardinals on Thursday night
- Mayor Tim Burgess unveils growth plan for 27 Seattle neighborhoods
- Seahawks’ Super Bowl dreams were ruptured along with Richard Sherman’s Achilles WATCH
Court documents say Williams said he hit Singh four times with the bat.
___
Information from: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, http://www.jsonline.com