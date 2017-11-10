MILWAUKEE (AP) — A man convicted of beating a Milwaukee gas station clerk to death with a baseball bat has been sentenced to life in prison.

A jury in September found 33-year-old Derrick Williams guilty of first-degree homicide in the January death of 34-year-old Harjinder Singh.

The Journal Sentinel reports that Milwaukee County District Judge Jeffrey Wagner made Williams eligible to seek supervised release after 33 years in prison.

Investigators say Singh chased Williams out of the store with a baseball bat and threw it at him, yelling “don’t come back.” Williams then picked up the bat and attacked Singh.

Court documents say Williams said he hit Singh four times with the bat.

