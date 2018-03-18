MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities say a 43-year-old Milwaukee man has died after his car crashed into a tree and started on fire following a shooting.

Police say the man was driving when someone fired a shot from another vehicle. The victim crashed and died from his injuries. Police are treating his death as a homicide.

A 38-year-old man who was a passenger in the victim’s car suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Investigators say the victim was involved in an earlier altercation. Police are looking for suspects.