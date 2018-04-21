MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee health officials have issued an alert after two people were hospitalized after using synthetic marijuana containing a lethal ingredient often used in rat poison.
The Journal Sentinel reports that since Thursday there had been two confirmed cases and one probable case of an illness that can cause “severe bleeding, unexplained bruising and possible death.”
Health officials say people should call 911 or go to an emergency room if they or someone they know are experiencing a serious reaction to synthetic cannabinoids.
Fake marijuana contains chemicals that produce a marijuana-like high. They’re sold in some convenience stores as liquids for use in e-cigarettes or in dried plant material that can be smoked.
___
Information from: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, http://www.jsonline.com