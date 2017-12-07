MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police say a 71-year-old crossing guard has died after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver last month.
The police department says Andrew Tyler died from his injuries Thursday.
Tyler was hurt by a hit-and-run driver on Milwaukee’s northwest side on Nov. 10. He was walking to his post at Kluge Elementary School about 6:30 a.m. when he was struck. The driver was in a burgundy car and fled the scene.
Police Chief Edward Flynn calls Tyler “a dedicated employee” who “served the city and helped protect children on a daily basis.”
Most Read Stories
- Seahawks broadcaster and former Husky star Warren Moon sued for sexual harassment
- If sexual harassment and misconduct allegations are true, Warren Moon is finished | Matt Calkins
- Say what? Washington Huskies pull off wild 74-65 upset win over No. 2 Kansas
- Saying goodbye to Seattle’s beloved 13 Coins
- Neil deGrasse Tyson responds, says Seahawks' lateral was just the 'Galilean transformation'
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports police believe the car was a four-door 1997-2001 Buick Park Avenue or LeSabre.
In a statement, Flynn says police are working to solve the case and “bring justice” to Tyler’s family.