MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police say a 71-year-old crossing guard has died after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver last month.

The police department says Andrew Tyler died from his injuries Thursday.

Tyler was hurt by a hit-and-run driver on Milwaukee’s northwest side on Nov. 10. He was walking to his post at Kluge Elementary School about 6:30 a.m. when he was struck. The driver was in a burgundy car and fled the scene.

Police Chief Edward Flynn calls Tyler “a dedicated employee” who “served the city and helped protect children on a daily basis.”

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports police believe the car was a four-door 1997-2001 Buick Park Avenue or LeSabre.

In a statement, Flynn says police are working to solve the case and “bring justice” to Tyler’s family.