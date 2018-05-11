MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee County Supervisor John Weishan wants to ask voters if they want the state to legalize marijuana.

Weishan says legalization of the drug is gaining momentum across the country, and he thinks voters in Wisconsin’s most populous county should have a chance to weigh in on the matter.

Under his proposal, voters would be asked if they think the state should regulate the commercial distribution of pot and tax it.

The proposal passed a county committee on Thursday and now goes to the full County Board. If approved, it would go on the Nov. 6 general election ballot as an advisory referendum.

State lawmakers have not acted on legislative proposals to remove criminal penalties for personal marijuana use.