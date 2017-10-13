MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee County is asking a judge for a new trial in the case of a former prison inmate who was awarded nearly $7 million after alleging she was sexually assaulted while pregnant in jail and forced to give birth while in shackles.
County lawyers tell WITI-TV that the former inmate’s ex-boyfriend and father of her child says they made up the rape allegation to get money.
The county says the ex-boyfriend, Ivan Boyd, says he asked a guard at the prison to bring his girlfriend food but no sexual contact occurred between them.
The woman’s attorney says Boyd’s claims are false. The attorney has asked the judge to throw out the county’s appeal, saying the county is re-victimizing the woman.
Information from: WITI-TV, http://www.fox6now.com