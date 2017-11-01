LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A Milwaukee-area man faces 14 charges including kidnapping and criminal confinement after police say he abducted his 2-year-old daughter from her Wisconsin home and fled from police in Illinois and Indiana.

The charges filed Wednesday against 30-year-old Kenneth Brown of South Milwaukee, Wisconsin, also include criminal recklessness, neglect of a dependent and resisting law enforcement.

South Milwaukee police say Brown, a non-custodial parent, took the girl on Oct. 17. Brown was stopped in Decatur, Illinois, but fled from officers. Court documents say the minivan Brown was driving was spotted in northwestern Indiana, prompting a chase that included Brown ramming police cars before it ended on Interstate 65 in Tippecanoe County the morning of Oct. 18.

Online court records don’t show an attorney for Brown who might comment on his behalf.