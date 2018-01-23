PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — A 24-year-old man accused of killing a man under a bridge in Milton-Freewater has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and abuse of a corpse.
The East Oregonian reports Conor Dayton was initially charged with murder, which carries a minimum sentence of 25 years in prison. The plea deal he accepted last week comes with a sentencing recommendation of 20 years in prison, double the mandatory minimum for manslaughter.
Investigators said Dayton killed Marcos Gutierrez Rodriguez last May and then burned the body to cover up the crime.
Dayton is scheduled to be sentenced in April.
___
Information from: East Oregonian, http://www.eastoregonian.com