CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (AP) — The State Highway Patrol says it has seized millions of dollars’ worth of heroin and methamphetamine during a traffic stop along a central Ohio interstate.
The patrol says in a statement it stopped a rental truck with Virginia plates Thursday morning for following a vehicle too closely on Interstate 70 in Guernsey County. The patrol says a drug-sniffing dog was brought to the scene and alerted troopers to the presence of narcotics inside the truck.
The patrol says 110 pounds of heroin and methamphetamine worth $3.7 million were found.
New outlets report 27-year-old Ashley Tramonte of Marion, North Carolina, was driving the truck and was charged with drug possession and drug trafficking.
The stop occurred roughly 80 miles (129 kilometers) east of Columbus.