CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — Officials at the U.S. Energy Department’s only underground nuclear waste dump say drivers have logged more than 14 million miles delivering radioactive waste to the facility in southern New Mexico since it opened in 1999.

The Waste Isolation Pilot Plant recently received its 12,000th shipment as part of the nation’s multibillion-dollar effort to clean up Cold War-era waste left from decades of bomb-making and nuclear research.

The waste includes tools, clothing, gloves and other debris.

Officials say all the shipments from 22 federal sites around the nation have been made over the years without a serious accident or injury.

The repository began accepting shipments earlier this year following a nearly three-year hiatus that resulted from a 2014 radiation release caused by an inappropriately packed container of waste.