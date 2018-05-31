MIAMI (AP) — The millionaire owner of a towing-and-scrap-yard business and his son pleaded guilty to bribing a South Florida politician in a wide-ranging corruption scandal.
Raul Sosa Sr., often called “the junkyard millionaire,” and his son, Raul Sosa Jr., pleaded guilty Wednesday to paying $10,000 to then-Opa-Locka Commissioner Luis Santiago and lobbyist Dante Starks.
The Miami Herald reports that the bribery was arranged after the city of Opa-Locka sought bids from towing contracts in 2015.
Sentencing is scheduled for August.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Daughters say Portland man was stabbed 17 times
- No stairway to basement heaven just yet for British singer
- ABC and 'Roseanne': Many warning signs before racist tweet
- Scientists finally find the 240-million-year-old 'mother of all lizards'
- Southwest pushes Cal coach attempting to fly with biracial son for 'proof' she was his mother
Earlier this year, Santiago was sentenced to four years and three months in prison following a wide-ranging corruption investigation by the FBI.
So far, six defendants have pleaded guilty to bribery conspiracy in the case.