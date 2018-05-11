BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A former North Dakota assistant attorney general has been tabbed to head the state Public Employees Retirement System.

The PERS board announced the appointment of Scott Miller on Friday. He replaces Sparb Collins, who retired in October. Miller currently is the retirement program administrator for the city of Phoenix.

Interim PERS executive director Sharon Schiermeister says Miller will be paid $170,000 annually. That’s about $30,000 less than Collins, who headed the retirement system for 28 years.

PERS covers more than 24,000 employees, including 10,600 state workers. About 340 cities, counties and other local governments also take part in the pension plan.

PERS also oversees the separate pension systems of North Dakota’s judges and highway patrol troopers. Teachers have a separate system.