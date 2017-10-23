BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Census Office says the state has the highest percentage of millennials in the country.

Office manager Kevin Iverson says many millennials moved to the state in the early years of the oil boom and have stayed. The number of millennials has increased in Fargo, Bismarck and Grand Forks where unemployment is low.

Iverson tells KFGO the age of North Dakotans is younger than the national average and has been since 2009. He says another result of a younger demographic is a big increase in the number of children under 5, up 24 percent between 2010 and 2012.

