RUIDOSO, N.M. (AP) — Electricity has been restored to nearly 4,000 customers in Ruidoso after an outage caused by a fire at a mill.

Authorities say the power was shut off Tuesday morning because of a gas leak that occurred at the Old Dowlin Mill.

KRQE-TV says the gas leak then caused an explosion and in order to put the fire out, PNM crews had to go over power lines.

