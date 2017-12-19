RUIDOSO, N.M. (AP) — Electricity has been restored to nearly 4,000 customers in Ruidoso after an outage caused by a fire at a mill.
Authorities say the power was shut off Tuesday morning because of a gas leak that occurred at the Old Dowlin Mill.
KRQE-TV says the gas leak then caused an explosion and in order to put the fire out, PNM crews had to go over power lines.
Information from: KRQE-TV, http://www.krqe.com