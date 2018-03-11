WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — Military officials have posthumously awarded a Purple Heart to a former Rhode Island professor and state senator who served in France during World War I.

The Westerly Sun reports 88-year-old John Macomber accepted his father Stephen Macomber’s military decorations during a ceremony held at U.S. Rep. Jim Langevin’s Warwick office March 2.

The elder Macomber was born in Westerly in 1889. He was drafted into the Army shortly after his graduation from the Rhode Island School of Design.

Macomber suffered injuries in a mustard gas attack during the Meuse-Argonne offensive, and he returned to RISD to teach drawing and painting. He served as a state senator in the 1940s.

John Macomber says his father was proud of his service, and his great-grandchildren have a legacy to live up to.

___

