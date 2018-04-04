LAS VEGAS (AP) — Officials say a military jet has crashed during exercises over a vast U.S. Air Force reserve in central Nevada.

Staff Sgt. Jason Coulliard, a Nellis Air Force Base spokesman, said the F-16 crashed Wednesday on the Nevada Test and Training Range.

Coulliard said the location and condition of the pilot or pilots were not immediately being made public.

A statement said emergency crews were at the scene and an accident investigation had begun.

The training range covers some 4,500 square miles (11,655 sq. kilometers)

The incident followed the crash Tuesday of a Marine helicopter during a training mission along the U.S.-Mexico border west of El Centro. Four crew members were killed.