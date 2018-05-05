The policy, which doesn’t address service and emotional-support animals, among other restrictions bans the transport of animals in crates bigger than 30 inches tall anywhere on planes.

Within a few days of United Airlines announcing a new policy for transporting pets, more than 56,000 people signed an online petition asking for an exemption for military families with dogs.

United Airlines said last week that starting June 18, it would no longer transport dozens of breeds with short or snub noses, including bulldogs, boxers and pugs, in the cargo hold, because studies have shown that they have difficulty breathing in planes.

Passengers can still bring small pets, including many of the breeds banned in cargo, into the cabin if the animal’s carrier fits under the seat without obstructing passengers from exiting.

But the policy, which doesn’t address service and emotional-support animals, also bans the transport of animals in crates bigger than 30 inches tall anywhere on planes.

The petition on Change.org says United has been the most affordable airline for transported animals, especially large-breed dogs such as Labradors, golden retrievers and huskies — breeds that can be transported only in crates more than 30 inches tall.

The new policy may cause some hardship for military families based in Guam, where United Airlines is the only major U.S.-based carrier serving routes to the mainland.

The carrier said Thursday that it will allow military families and State Department and foreign-affairs personnel to book new reservations to transport their pets in and out of Guam under the previous regulations — but only until the new policy takes effect June 18.

“Unfortunately, we are unable to provide any other exceptions,” said United spokesman Charles Hobart. “We know this can present challenges, but we hope our customers understand that we are making these improvements to help safeguard the health and safety of pets in our care.”

In most cases, travelers could book flights on other major U.S. airlines, some of which allow large breeds but tend to charge more.

The changes were prompted by the death of a 10-month-old French bulldog on a United Airlines flight in March from Houston to New York.

United also flew two other dogs to the wrong destination in the days after the bulldog died.

United, reeling from those and other public-relations disasters, has also named former White House press secretary Josh Earnest as its new spokesman.

Earnest, who served for eight years under President Barack Obama, the last three as press secretary, will start handling communications for the airline, which stumbled in its responses to a passenger-dragging incident and the series of mishaps involving pets.

Most recently a political analyst for NBC News and cable channel MSNBC, Earnest advanced from deputy press secretary to top spokesman for the Obama administration in 2014.

That experience should serve him well at United, which has seemingly dealt with more than its share of bad publicity through its reaction to a number of high-profile incidents.

United CEO Oscar Munoz praised his new spokesman’s White House experience.

“Josh is a proven leader and world-class communications strategist who has thrived when the stakes are highest — and the margin for error is the smallest,” Munoz said in a news release. “He’ll play a crucial role on our leadership team as we position our brand and this company for success.”

Earnest will begin at United on May 21.