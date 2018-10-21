ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The highway between Delta Junction and Fairbanks will begin to see heavy traffic Tuesday.
The Army says five separate 16-vehicle convoys of military vehicles will return to Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks after an exercise at the Donnelly Training Area south of Fort Greely.
The first Army vehicles will leave at noon. The four other convoys will depart at 30-minute intervals.
Other vehicles returning to Fort Wainwright are scheduled to leave through Sept. 27.
Convoys also will head to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage by way of Richardson and Glenn highways.
About 6,000 soldiers and support personnel were at Donnelly Training Area for a multi-national training exercise dubbed Arctic Anvil 19-01. Military personnel from Hawaii, Canada and the Alaska National Guard also were to participate.