FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) — Drivers in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia may notice convoys of military vehicles on Interstate 95 and other highways this weekend.

The 82nd Airborne Division said on Twitter that it was moving vehicles to Joint Base Charleston that will eventually be transported to Fort Polk, Louisiana. The 82nd Airborne said it’s one of the division’s largest sealift deployment exercises in decades.

On Sunday, the North Carolina U.S. Army National Guard said it will be transporting Abrams Tanks and Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Fort Pickett, Virginia on Interstate 95.

They will be using massive trucks known as Heavy Equipment Transport Vehicles. The North Carolina National Guard said the massive undertaking required coordination with transportation officials along the 200-mile route.