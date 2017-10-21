SANFORD, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina National Guard has dedicated a building to a fallen West Virginia National Guard soldier.

A news release says a ceremony Friday dedicated the Sanford Readiness Center to Sgt. DeForest Talbert.

Sgt. DeForest Talbert was an armor crewman assigned to the Dunbar unit of 1st Battalion, 150th Armored Regiment based in Beckley, West Virginia. He was killed in July 2004 in Baladruc, Iraq when an improvised explosive device detonated near his Humvee.

Talbert was a native of Alexandria, Virginia and enlisted in the West Virginia National Guard in 2001. He was studying communications at West Virginia State University before he was deployed.

Units from the West Virginia and North Carolina National Guards fall under the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team, headquartered in Clinton, N.C.