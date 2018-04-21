WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Pipe and drum bands will play during a public event at West Point this weekend.
The U.S. Military Academy on Sunday is hosting its annual Military Tattoo, which pays homage to military musical traditions.
The free event at the Trophy Point Amphitheater will feature the U.S. Corps of Cadets Pipes and Drums, a drill team and other military and civilian performance groups.
In case of bad weather, the event will be rescheduled for Sunday, April 29.
