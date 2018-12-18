MILAN (AP) — The Ambrosian Library in Milan is planning a series of exhibitions to commemorate the 500-year anniversary of Leonardo da Vinci’s death, including the display of the most important pages of the Renaissance genius’ Atlantic Codex.

The library, which has preserved the Codex since 1637, announced Tuesday that it will exhibit 46 of its most famous drawings, which encompass the artist’s career from his Florentine youth to his later years in France.

The 1,119-page Atlantic Codex is an encyclopedia of technical knowledge from the Renaissance, representing Leonardo’s own inventions but his representations of technology as it existed.

The commemoration will run from Dec. 18-Sept. 15, and will be broken up into three sections, the first focused on Milan, the second on civil engineering studies and the last on Leonardo’s French period.